Presidential elections | The Saturday club podcast continues – This is how HS has been following the presidential election for the last few weeks

The HS presidential election exam will be held on Tuesday, January 23. The elections are also followed on the new Välihuutoja column.

Politics and HS's Saturday Club podcast about the elections is back from a break and will continue on Saturday, January 6. In the first episode of 2024, we will consider the most recent presidential race and the settings of the race.

Can there be two liberal candidates against each other in the second round? Or could Jussi Halla-aho (ps) become the surprise of the elections?

Saturday Club is an investigative journalist in its standard composition Emil EloHS Vision producer Susanne Salmi and political editor Robert Sundman. The podcast regularly appears on Saturday mornings in the HS application and in the most common podcast services.

In addition to the Saturday club, HS has published a 9-episode Pressapod where the candidates talk about their values. You can listen to Pressapod episodes here. You can also listen to them Press dates that is, candidates' answers to familiar questions from speed dating events that bite into them as people.

Podcasts and related to election arrangements daily news in addition, HS.fi offers a wide coverage of other background articles on all presidential candidates.

For months, Helsingin Sanomat's investigative team scrutinized the backgrounds of the top candidates in the presidential election. The articles in the Mäntyniemi päsanjajajat story series can be read in their entirety at HS.fi here.

HS has also asked all presidential candidates to write their own views on Finland through Finnish literature, and the publication of these essays will continue in January.

Early voting starts on January 17th. Even before that, HS's political editors comment on the inner circle of politics and the core of campaigns in the new Välihuutoja column.

Political reporter Marko Junkkari on the other hand, writes columns and analyzes about the elections on his Junkkari column twice a week.

The reports made in different parts of Finland, on the other hand, tell about the atmosphere around the country.

The HS presidential exam will be held on January 23 from 8 to 10 p.m., and it can be watched live on Nelose and Ruudu and HS.fi. A possible exam for the second round of the elections is scheduled for February 6.

The 1st actual election day of the presidential election is Sunday, January 28. You can follow the result and mood on HS.fi all evening, and the next morning, January 29, the result will be discussed live on HS's election studio broadcast.

In HS's election machine can compare candidates' answers.

