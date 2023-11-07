Presidential elections | The role of the president’s spouse is greater than we might think, says an expert – Such are the candidates’ spouses

On the weekend See you above The song of my life program closing periodwhere he was a guest five presidential candidates.

The episode featured discussions about the presidential candidates’ music choices and social skills, but also about the candidates’ spouses. Many of them were present in the audience, and some of the candidates told about their spouses.

The role of the president’s spouse is social and he has power, even if it is not an official position. The duties of the spouse are not defined anywhere.

What kind of position will the spouse of the future president step into? What are the spouses of the presidential candidates like?

Presidential the role of the spouse is much bigger than we might think, says the journalist and author Päivi Storgård. He has written a book about the presidents’ spouses published in 2017 You have lighted my way.

“Spouses are not flower stands or fashion dolls. Everyone has had their own, important task. Often it has been related to some social issue, such as children or school.”

Storgård highlights how, for example Martti Ahtisaaren spouse Eeva Ahtisaari invented afternoon clubs for small school children and Juho Kusti Paasikiven spouse Alli Paasikivi was involved in founding the Children’s Day Foundation of child welfare operators. It is, among other things, behind the Linnanmäki amusement park.

Storgård points out that the president’s spouse could present not only soft themes but also so-called hard themes. However, for example, it is not appropriate to take a position on the politics of the day.

Päivi Storgård wrote a book about the presidents’ spouses in 2017.

Presidential the spouse traditionally participates, for example, in state visits at home and abroad, takes part in some meetings and meets citizens with the president.

For example Pekka Haaviston (green) spouse Antonio Flores has opened his own barbershop this fall.

Is it possible to be an entrepreneur as the spouse of the president? According to Storgård, it’s all about how he organizes his affairs.

“I don’t think it’s impossible.”

Flores has told For Iltalehti that she wants to continue as an entrepreneur, even if she becomes the president’s spouse. However, he said that he could participate, for example, in state visits. According to Haavisto, it is important for Flores that he has his own education and job.

Is it does the president have to have a spouse at all? Can the president be single?

“Oh, it’s fine to be single. But it would be nice to have a spouse for the president himself, because he shares the burden. And you can have confidential conversations with your spouse that you can’t have with others. The president’s spouse knows how to keep his mouth shut about such things.”

11 of Finland’s 12 presidents have had a spouse. Only at Gustaf Mannerheim there was no spouse, but he was divorced.

According to Storgård, the voter should not think too much about the role of the spouse.

“The president is the president, after all. He is the more important one. [Presidentti Tarja Halosen puoliso] Pentti Arajärvi I think it was well said that ‘the president is the sun, and the president’s spouse is the moon that reflects that sun’s light’.”

HS presents the spouses of the presidential candidates. Included are the well-known spouses of the candidates who have been officially nominated by the parties so far, as well as those who have announced that they have collected the required number of supporter cards for candidacy.

Kirsi Aaltola

Mika and Kirsi Aaltola at the launch of Mika Aaltola’s book in October.

For the candidate of the electoral association, unattached Mika Aaltolan spouse is Kirsi Aaltola. They met in 2017 and married in September 2019, and had a son last year.

Kirsi Aaltola is the business manager of the Haus development center and has a PhD in philosophy. He is also remembered as a former volleyball and beach volleyball player. He has won several SM championships in beach volleyball.

Kirsi Aaltola has appeared a lot in her husband’s election campaign alongside him. He commented in June Ilta-Sanomhow their lives would change if Mika became president.

“Of course, the level of publicity would increase and the schedules would change,” Kirsi Aaltola said.

Antonio Flores

Pekka Haavisto and Antonio Flores in the studio of the Dancing with stars program in September.

The spouse of the candidate of the Association of Voters Pekka Haavisto (green) is barber-hairdressing entrepreneur Antonio Flores. Flores is originally from Ecuador and came to Finland at the end of the 1990s. The couple has been in a registered partnership since 2002.

Over the years, Flores has been able to become familiar to television viewers from Finnish reality television series. He has participated in series, for example Dancing with the Stars, I’m a celebrity… Let me go! and Farm Finland.

Haavisto and Flores have appeared together in public very rarely, usually for example at Linna’s parties or election campaigning.

Flores opened his own barber shop this fall.

Hilla Halla-aho

Hilla and Jussi Halla-aho photographed before the diplomatic dinners in the parliament in September.

Basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon spouse is Hilla Halla-aho. The pair met in 2000 when they were working on the same project as research assistants. They married in 2002 and have four children together.

Hilla Halla-aho has appeared alongside her husband mostly in the biggest political representation events.

Hilla Halla-aho is a doctor of philosophy, a linguist and was a researcher at the University of Helsinki. Since then, he has studied computer science. Today, according to Linkedin, he is a software engineer at the software and service company Digia.

Last year, Hilla Halla-aho was elected to the Helsinki joint church council.

Suzanne Innes-Stubb

Suzanne Innes-Stubb and Alexander Stubb at the coalition’s party meeting in Espoo in October.

The coalition by Alexander Stubb the spouse is a lawyer Suzanne Innes-Stubb. The couple met while studying in the mid-1990s in Belgium and got married in 1998. Stubb and Innes-Stubb have two children.

Innes-Stubb is originally from England. He works as a lawyer in a listed company.

Innes-Stubb has remained quite distant from the public during her husband’s career. However, she broke the pattern when, at the end of October, she gave a speech in support of her husband at the coalition’s extraordinary party meeting.

“It is a great honor to be the spouse of the Finnish presidential candidate. If Alex becomes president, I will also become a public figure. It’s a huge change for me. I also understand the responsibility it brings,” Innes-Stubb said in his speech and said that the campaign is shared by the whole family.

Merja Rehn

Olli and Merja Rehn kissed at the opening ceremony of the presidential campaign in September.

For the candidate of the association of voters Olli Rehnin (middle) spouse is Merja Rehn. The couple started dating in 1993, when the then Merja Mäenpää was working as a journalist trainee for Helsingin Sanomat and Rehn was a first-term member of parliament.

The Rehns got married in July 1995. They have an adult daughter who works as a journalist in a business magazine.

Merja Rehn has a master’s degree in social sciences, and since September 2021, she has been the head of one innovation center at Metropolia University of Applied Sciences.

Olli Rehn has said that his wife participates to some extent in his campaign.

“He has an interesting and demanding job as an innovation director, and he plans to continue that work. But since we are a team, he has promised to at least be a driver on some campaign trips and otherwise participate in the campaign as much as he can from his interesting and demanding job,” said Olli Rehn For Iltalehti.

Juha Pursiainen

Li Andersson prepared for her policy speech in the company of her husband Juha Pursiainen at the party office in June 2020.

The Left Alliance Li Andersson’s the spouse is a former ice hockey player at the SM level Juha Pursiainen. The couple had a daughter in 2021.

Pursiainen has appeared in public as Andersson’s spouse very rarely. For the first time, they performed together at the Independence Day reception in the Presidential Palace in 2019.

Robert Knapp

Sari Essayah and Robert Knapp at Linna’s party in 2022.

Christian Democrats Sari Essayahin spouse is Robert Knapp. The couple met Ilta-Sanom once at a training camp in Spain and got married in 1991. They have two adult daughters.

Over the years, Knapp has worked as a counselor and deacon at a special children’s home, for example. While Essayah was an MEP, Knapp was in Brussels as a stay-at-home dad.

Knapp has mostly stayed out of the public eye.

“The whole family is fully behind Sari and in her support, but I want to stay in the background,” Knapp told KD magazine in 2015, for example. At that time, Essayah was elected party chairman.

Candidate Liike Nytin is also in the presidential election Harry Harkimo. In recent years, he has not had a spouse in public.