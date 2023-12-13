Presidential elections | The question of nuclear weapons on Finnish soil divided the candidates in the MTV exam

The candidates assured that they will also get along with Donald Trump if he becomes the next president of the United States. MTV's exam on Wednesday was the first televised debate of the presidential election.

Question of nuclear weapons on Finnish soil divided the presidential candidates in MTV's exam on Wednesday.

Candidates Alexander Stubb (cook), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Mika Aaltola and Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo (liik) considered that Finland could in some cases consider taking nuclear weapons to its own soil.

“NATO's collective deterrence, which we have tried to protect, is ultimately based on US nuclear weapons,” Halla-aho said and said that he thought it was strange to think that this deterrence would be terminated in Finland.

However, he pointed out that the situation is theoretical due to “obvious reasons visible on the map”.

Stubb, on the other hand, reminded that the issue was not ruled out when negotiating NATO membership.

“It makes no sense to rule out, I admit, the theoretical situation that nuclear weapons would be imported through Finland.”

Pekka Haavisto (Vihr) said that NATO and the US are aware of Finland's nuclear energy law and its limitations.

Lee Andersson (vas), on the other hand, emphasized that the position on nuclear weapons is up to each country to decide. He reminded that the attitude in the Nordic countries has been negative.

An argument the first televised test of the elections also discussed, among other things, the demilitarization of Åland and the situation on the eastern border.

The candidates, on the other hand, were unanimous that no reservists would be sent from Finland to NATO operations against their will.

The candidates were also addressed Donald Trump's possible re-election as President of the United States. Security policy expert François Heisbourg assessed on Tuesday to Helsingin Sanomatthat the United States could become a “dormant member” of NATO if Trump were elected president.

Mika Aaltola thought that the Finns should emphasize in discussions with the Americans that Finland does not burden NATO but strengthens it.

Many people estimate that they will get along with Trump if he is elected president.

“As a commissioner, I have met very different presidents and I have gotten along with all of them. I am not worried about the election of Trump, but regardless of him, we must invest in European defense. I would be very active in holding discussions with European countries so that they increase their defense budget to two percent,” said Urpilainen.

According to Halla-aho, Europe should “worry” more than Trump about why the United States bears so much responsibility for Europe's role.

“Why does the United States support Ukraine more than European countries combined? If we did our part, we wouldn't have to be terrified.”

Pekka Haavisto reminded that Finns cannot elect the president of the United States. However, he said, for example, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said that even in Trump's era, the United States kept its promises.