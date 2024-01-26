Presidential elections | The presidential candidates softened their dual citizenship speeches in Yle's election exam

In Yle's exam, both Alexander Stubb, Sari Essayah and Harry Harkimo denied that they had at any point demanded the removal of Finnish citizenship.

Presidential candidates Alexander Stubb (cook), Sari Essayah (kd) and Harry Harkimo (liik) softened their demands regarding Finnish and Russian dual citizenship on Thursday Ylen in the election exam.

The discussion on the topic started Olli Rehnin (center) brought it up.

“Alex has been in favor of this retroactive deletion, and I'm quite surprised by this. Maybe you could tell me which of your plans you would use to remove this citizenship retroactively. That's how it works in Russia, but not in Finland, which is a rule of law,” Rehn challenged Stubb.

Rehn's is behind the challenge Ilta-Sanom Last week's election exam, with Stubb, Essayah, Harkimo and Jussi Halla-aho (ps) supported the fact that the dual citizenship of Russians should be given up “retroactively”, in addition to the fact that Finnish citizenships would not be granted to those who hold on to Russian citizenship in the future.

The question meant that even the current dual citizens of Finland and Russia would only be allowed the citizenship of another country.

According to 2022 data, a total of around 38,000 people live in Finland.

“ Giving up can be hard.

Mightily in the exam, both Stubb, Essayah and Harkimo denied that they had at any point demanded the removal of Finnish citizenship from dual citizens.

“At least I have understood it all along, that these people should give up that particular Russian citizenship. They have to do everything they can to get rid of that Russian citizenship. I don't think that Finnish citizenship is going to be taken away from them now”, Essayah, on the other hand, stated.

Harkimo was speaking along the same lines as Essayah.

Voluntarily renouncing Russian citizenship can be difficult, complicated and slow. Finland naturally does not have the power to remove the citizenship of another country from anyone. In practice, the change would therefore mean that the Finnish citizenship would be removed from those who do not want or are unable to give up their Russian citizenship.

“I said that this should also be discussed when necessary. I did not say that it will be removed retroactively”, Stubb, on the other hand, stated.

Mixed In Yle's exam, Rehn and Jutta Urpilainen immediately seized on the argument of Stubb, who is at the top of the poll.

“Was it a mistake, sorry about that,” Rehn acknowledged, referring to Stubb's infamous statement during his time as finance minister.

“You didn't say in that Ilta-Sanomie exam that this needs to be discussed, but you said that they need to be removed retroactively and you would be ready for that,” Urpilainen, on the other hand, challenged.

“It feels a bit like you are putting the basic rights of 40,000 people at risk in order to get a few votes from Jussi Halla-aho.”

What everyone really said in the Ilta-Sanomie exam? The exam first asked who all would be ready for the fact that in the future a Russian citizen could not also obtain Finnish citizenship at the same time.

After that, when asked who would be ready for this retroactively, Stubb, Halla-aho, Essayah and Harkimo raised their hands.

“In the long run, we need to open this conversation because one [Venäjän presidentti Vladimir] Putin's the core messages are cold, and that is that he is ready to defend his own country's citizens even outside his own borders,” Stubb replied.

Was hosting the exam Timo Haapala still confirmed separately from Stubb whether he wants to retroactively remove Finnish citizenship from all Russians, and Stubb did not correct this.

Neither Essayah, Halla-aho nor Harkimo corrected in their answers that they did not mean this.

Candidates the only one who did not go to explain his position on the second Thursday Ylen in the exam was Halla-aho, who also admitted that the goal was unrealistic.

“Such a retroactive cancellation of citizenship would be behind a lot of legal twists and turns, but yes, in my opinion, that issue can still be discussed,” Halla-aho stated.

“This is then the political position on the matter. It is not our job to write pieces of legislation or to tell you how it will happen, if that is what we want to do. But it is an unrealistic goal to retroactively revoke citizenship from dual citizens just because of their Russian citizenship, and in my opinion there is no need to continue that discussion any further.”