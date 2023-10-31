Presidential elections | The presidential candidates are facing each other in the exam organized by Eva right now, HS shows live

There are six candidates in the exam. We will show Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the exam.

Business life On Tuesday at 4 p.m., the Eva delegation will hold an exam for the presidential candidates in Helsinki at Aalto University’s Töölö ballroom.

HS will show Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the exam.

There are candidates there Mika Aaltola, Lee Andersson (left), Sari Essayah (kd), Pekka Haavisto (green), Olli Rehn (center) and Alexander Stubb (cook).

Candidates are tested on issues of foreign and security policy. They are also asked for their views on the future of the EU.

Fin published a value and attitude survey on Tuesday about the Finns’ views on the characteristics of the president. According to the survey, more than 90 percent of Finns hope that the next president will be a foreign relations professional who serves as the face of the nation.

Keulakuva’s mission was to promote Finland’s image and maintain Finland’s good reputation in the world. A professional in foreign relations was considered a person who deeply understands international politics.

Almost 90 percent want the president to be a value leader who will stimulate discussion on important issues and promote them with his authority. 64 percent of the respondents hoped that the president would be a crisis leader if necessary, who would not hesitate to take power beyond his formal rights in exceptional circumstances.