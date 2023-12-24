Monday, December 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Presidential elections | The president must know how to negotiate, say the Finns – Candidates talk about the tightest places they have been in

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Presidential elections | The president must know how to negotiate, say the Finns – Candidates talk about the tightest places they have been in

Picture: Antti Saloniemi / HS

Voters want the president to be a good negotiator. HS asked the presidential candidates to tell which negotiation has been the most significant in their lives.

Finns in my opinion, the skill of negotiation is one of the most important skills of the president.

For many, it is even the most important. Negotiation skills rose to the top when HS asked from Finns in the fall, what qualities and skills they require from the president.

#Presidential #elections #president #negotiate #Finns #Candidates #talk #tightest #places

See also  At least 19 dead in New York building fire
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The players who left Cruz Azul without pain or glory

The players who left Cruz Azul without pain or glory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result