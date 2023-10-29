Presidential elections | The MP says he encouraged Aaltola to run in the European elections, but denies the “offer”

Ville Valkonen (cook) says he was surprised by the publicity the matter received. According to him, the party leadership did not know about the discussion.

29.10. 17:15

Congressman Ville Valkonen (kok) says that he encouraged Mika Aaltola as the party’s candidate for the European elections, but denies having made him any kind of “offer”.

Evening News reported on Fridaythat Aaltola’s European election candidacy and at the same time withdrawing from the presidential election would have been hinted at by the coalition.

Party secretary of the coalition Kristina Kokko messaged HS on Friday that he could not confirm Aaltola’s claim.

“We tried to contact Aaltola to check the matter, but we couldn’t reach her,” Kokko wrote at the time.

White says that he had a conversation with Aaltola in July at the coalition’s foreign and security policy event.

“I presented a reflection in which I encouraged Mika to consider running for the coalition’s European election candidate. I knew that he had been thinking about running for the parliamentary elections since the beginning of the year. I respect him as a researcher and a lyricist of international relations. I believe that the party would have gladly considered the matter. At that time, he had not registered as a candidate for the presidential election”, MP writes in his Facebook update.

“I am not preparing a list of candidates for the European elections, so there was no ‘offer’ discussion. It was an idea and an incentive. Mentioning the matter in public has been a surprise to me. Neither the party leadership nor anyone else knew about the conversation.”

Institute of Foreign Policy director Mika Aaltola launched his presidential election campaign in August.

On Saturday, the coalition officially appointed the former prime minister, professor by Alexander Stubb as a candidate.