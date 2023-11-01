Presidential elections | The elective exam of Aalto University students failed technically, the students regret

On Wednesday, the broadcast of the presidential election exam organized by the students was interrupted and there were problems with the audio.

Aalto University the students’ organization Aalto Management organized a presidential election panel on Wednesday evening, which was supposed to be shown live on the messaging service X.

However, there were major technical difficulties in broadcasting the event.

Among other things, there were problems with the operation of the broadcast, which is why the link was updated many times after the start of the event.

Aalto Management apologized for the issue at X several times and tried to resolve the problem throughout the event. There were also problems with sound reproduction.

About the panel discussion short clips of X were published, which by looking at it gives the impression that there was something wrong with the performance of the microphones in the hall or the mixing of the sound. The event was organized in the largest hall A of the Otakaari 1 building on the Otaniemi campus of Aalto University. The hall can accommodate more than 570 people.

Previously, the organizer wrote in X that 400 tickets were sold for the event in three minutes.

After the event, Aalto Management wrote that they would try to publish a recording of the entire event afterwards.

Election exam was organized by the students themselves and was held entirely in English. They were there Harry Harkimo (movement), Alexander Stubb (cook), Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto (green) and Olli Rehn (center).

In X, the unsuccessful streaming of the event and the subsequent publication of its recording were commented on in very harsh terms.

“So you’re making a moderated version of the broadcast that went to hell?”, wrote the nickname Double Trouble.

Thankful feedback was also given, for example, about organizing the event in English and sending it via X. The event was also praised for its good content. Among the topics were NATO membership, national security and the polarization of society.

Election event or huge global attention after the billionaire Elon Musk advertised the opportunity in X. Musk has about 162 million followers on X.

Earlier this week, Aalto Management’s head of communications by Alexander Waren told HS by text message that the organization’s board wanted X to be a partner of the event, so that the exam would reach as many people as possible, including internationally. Warén said that the board “has a person close by who was in direct contact with Elon Musk.”

Aalto Management was reached via text message on Wednesday evening Samir Pietarinen briefly commented on the failure of the event for Helsingin Sanomat.

“We hear that there are technical problems with live broadcast installations at the venue. You won’t get the exact reason until tomorrow.”

Aalto Management is a subject organization for those studying or interested in management at Aalto University, which was founded in 1971.