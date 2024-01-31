Presidential elections | The early voting for the second round started briskly

The most active voting on the first day of early voting was in the electoral district of Lapland.

The presidential election on the first day of the second round of early voting, the domestic voter turnout was 9.3 percent. More than 397,000 eligible voters cast their votes.

The numbers are higher than on the first day of early voting in the first round, when the voter turnout was 6.1 percent and more than 260,000 eligible voters cast their votes.

Early voting for the second round of the presidential election began on Wednesday in early voting locations both in Finland and abroad.

The most active voting on the first day of advance voting was in the electoral district of Lapland, where the turnout rose to 10.8 percent. In mainland Finland, voting was slowest in the electoral district of Vaasa, where the turnout was 8.0 percent.

Early voting continues in Finland until next Tuesday and abroad until Saturday. During the early voting period, you can vote at any general early voting location.

The actual election day is next Sunday, February 11.