Presidential elections | The coalition’s party government is expected to deal with the nomination of candidates

Member voting divided the district leaders of the coalition in the interview round conducted by STT on Sunday.

The coalition the party board is expected to discuss the nomination of candidates for the presidential election at its meeting today. The chairmen of the district boards interviewed by STT on Sunday expect the topic to come up at the meeting.

According to the rules of the coalition, the party convention nominates the party’s presidential candidate, and an extra party convention is therefore expected to convene in the fall. The party’s rules also allow for an advisory member vote to be held on the candidate.

of STT in the round of interviews held on Sunday, the member vote divided the district leaders.

The Minister of Defense is considered the most potential candidate Antti from Häkkä and the former chairman and prime minister of the coalition Alexander Stubbia.

Häkkänen announced earlier in August that he was seriously considering running for president. Stubb has said that he promises to seriously consider if the party asks him to be a candidate.

The party government can deal with the nomination of candidates not only on Monday, but also at the party days organized next weekend, where the coalition’s parliamentary group and party council will also meet.