Presidential elections | The candidates will meet in the election exam – HS will show live at 16:15

The presidential candidates will be tested at the Talk Helsinki event at 4:15 p.m. We will show it live on hs.fi. Before the exam, the event will discuss, among other things, climate change, the future of the built environment and future traffic.

15.8. 18:28 | Updated 6:47 a.m

Presidential candidates will meet tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Talk Helsinki discussion event exam.

There are four candidates participating in the exam who have announced their candidacy so far. They are a former foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green), Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn (center), Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-aho (ps) and director of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltola.

In addition, the former prime minister of the coalition by Alexander Stubb is scheduled to announce his candidacy on Wednesday.

We will show the debate starting at 16:15 live on hs.fi.

Before exam of the presidential candidates at the Talk Helsinki event will be discussed, among other things climate change, the future of the built environment and future traffic.

The media is discussed in the panel of editors-in-chief, in which the editors-in-chief participate Riikka Räisänen from above, Laura Saarikoski from Helsingin Sanomat, Jussi Kärki About economic life and Jouni Kemppainen About the future of the countryside.

We show the following conversations on hs.fi:

11:15 a.m: The climate is heating up and nature is disappearing. What is the situation right now?

At 1:15 p.m: The future of the built environment – ​​Finland in 2050

At 14:05: Chief editors on the bench

At 15:35: Transport of the future

At 4:15 p.m: Presidential candidates face off

The Talk Helsinki discussion event takes place in Helsinki in the Tokoinranta Huvila tent and Huvilanranta area on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can also watch the event on site. There is free access.