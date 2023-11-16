Presidential elections | The candidates meet in the EK election exam – Live broadcast in progress

Candidates from the largest parties, with the exception of Sdp, participate in the exam.

HS shows Ilta-Sanomie’s live broadcast of the presidential election exam of the Swedish Confederation of Industry (EK) starting at 4 p.m.

Those who participate in the exam Mika Aaltola, Lee Andersson (left), Pekka Haavisto (green), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Harry Harkimo (movement), Olli Rehn (center) and Alexander Stubb (cook).

Journalists acting as presenters Jari Korkki and Kirsi Heikel.

The opening words before the exam are given by the chairman of the board of EK Harry Broman and CEO Jyri Häkämies.