Presidential elections | The candidates do not want to change the current division of labor between the government and the president in foreign policy

Andersson, Haavisto and Urpilainen would not concern the division of power, but emphasize ensuring the parliament's access to information during the NATO era.

Presidential candidates nobody warms to the idea presented in HS's presidential election machine, that the government's power in managing foreign policy would be increased and the president's power would be correspondingly reduced.

According to the Constitution, Finland's foreign policy is managed by the President of the Republic in cooperation with the Government.

The government is responsible for the national preparation of the decisions to be made in the EU, and according to this division of labor, the prime minister represents Finland at summit meetings of EU heads of state.

At the NATO summits, the president of the republic is at the table.

Candidates Sari Essayah (kd), Pekka Haavisto (green), Harry Harkimo (movement), Olli Rehn (center) and Alexander Stubb (kok) completely disagree with the argument that the government's power in foreign policy should be increased and the president's should be reduced.

According to Stubb, there is no reason to change the current model “especially in this tense world political situation”.

Rehn's according to which the duties of the president are now in place. According to him, it is about cooperative management, where the Government and the President must work in good agreement and keep the Parliament up to date.

“There are more practical challenges in how Finland is managed in matters of overall security, such as in sudden non-military crises. That's why I have submitted a cooperation document for state management to be drawn up, in which the president and the government council would agree on the division of labor,” says Rehn in his election machine answer.

Harkimo also emphasizes the importance of good cooperation.

According to Pekka Haavisto, the parliamentary preparation and responsibility for NATO summits are carried out through the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense. He praises the current president Sauli Niinistön the practice of meeting regularly with the Parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Candidates Mika Aaltola (sit), Lee Andersson (left), Jussi Halla-aho (ps) and Jutta Urpilainen (sd) somewhat disagree that the government's power would be increased and the president's would be reduced.

According to Halla-aho, the president is a balancing factor who receives his mandate directly from the people, and there is no need to curtail his powers.

Andersson would rather strengthen “parliamentary consensus on foreign and security policy issues”, i.e. increase the parliament's access to information. Urpilainen says the same:

“It is good to have a discussion about power rights and evaluate when situations change. For example, with NATO membership, it is important to ensure the parliament's right to access information.”

Aaltola and Essayah would not change the current state leadership's division of labor in foreign policy.