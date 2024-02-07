Presidential elections | Teemu Selänne clashed with the MP after his Haavisto comments – “You're lying”

Teemu Selänne and Timo Furuholm had a heated exchange of words on social media. Selänne accused lying, Furuholm replied.

Teemu Selänne53, took part in a debate on social media where the presidential candidate was prepared Pekka Haaviston65, relationship.

Former NHL star Selänne attracted a lot of attention with his opinions and sparked heated comments on social media.

Selänne published a comment on X on Sunday, which garnered a lot of attention and also criticism from users of the service. He commented on the photo chain, the first photo of which is the presidential candidate of the People's Movement Pekka Haavisto (green) and his partner Antonio Flores45, are in 1998. In the picture, Haavisto was 40 years old and Flores was in his twenties.

“Oops. It doesn't fit my values, but it seems to suit quite a lot of singers and artists…well, each in their own style,” Selänne wrote.

“ “Timo, don't you understand what you read? Or else you're lying…”

Ridge received criticism for his comment from another user. A little later, Selänne returned to the conversation.

“Homosexuality is not a problem here, of course, but the age difference, the fact that an old guy is trying to hit a really young boy… and this is not the only time. Is that okay with you? Well, as I said, everyone has their own style…”, Selänne wrote.

In December, Selänne said on his social media accounts that he supports the 55-year-old Alexander Stubbia (kok) in the presidential election.

ONE Among the X users who commented on Selänte's comment is a member of parliament (left) and a former national team soccer player Timo Furuholm. The position published by Furuholm, 36, is critical.

“Teemu Selänte's homophobic comments yesterday tell quite a lot about the level at which our “values ​​discussion” can take place from time to time. Sad action from one of my childhood idols. (To the hockey team, strength for the fight for tolerance)”, wrote Furuholm.

“ “You gave an opinion and I gave mine. I guess no one is lying here.”

Furuholm's publication also generated discussion. There were comments both in favor of the MP's point of view and in defense of Selänte.

Slänne himself wrote in X To Furuholm, that “Timo, Don't you understand what you read? Or else you're lying…”

Furuholm in turn asked Seläntee if he understood the message, to which he responded in the way he chose.

“You gave an opinion and I gave mine. I guess no one is lying here,” Furuholm wrote to Seläntee.

“Yes, Timo, you lied, or we have a different understanding of lying…”, Selänne answered.

Furuholm stated that “we may have a different understanding of that too” and continued by stating that “we just have to live with it”.

“Yes, we have a lot of different ideas, and about 7% of people your age…Isn't there a reason for that,” Selänne wrote.

With the percentage figure, Selänne was most obviously referring to the support percentage of the left-wing coalition in last year's parliamentary elections.

The presidential election will be decided on Sunday this week.