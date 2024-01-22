Presidential elections | Stubb's financiers finally revealed, the list is full of familiar names from the elite – an exceptionally large donation from a private individual in Haavisto

Alexander Stubb has a gigantic election budget, behind which the top names of the elite are revealed. The historically large donation of an entrepreneur living in Singapore catches the eye of Haavisto's supporters. HS went through the budgets and asked the donors why they give away tens of tons.

Aby Alexander Stubb the list of financiers is like a who's who of Finnish economic life: Wahlroos, Baldauf, Alahuhta, Brotherus, Ehrnrooth, Siilasmaa…

And this is only a fraction of Stubb's big financiers. The names came out on Monday, when Stubb's campaign announced a preliminary announcement of its election funding.