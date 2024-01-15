Presidential elections | Stubb's campaign budget of 1.5 million euros is being exceeded – several candidates announced their funding

Stubb's campaign has not yet decided whether it will file a voluntary advance notice of election funding.

Presidential candidates Some have submitted a voluntary advance notification of their election funding to the State Audit Office (VTV) today. Supported by the Greens Pekka Haavistonof Sdp Jutta Urpilainen's story and the Left Alliance Li Andersson's advance notices have been published during the afternoon on the website maintained by VTV.

According to the announcement, the financing of Haavisto's election campaign is a little over 750,000 euros. More than half of the amount, or about 456,000 euros, consists of support received from individuals. Around 1,400 individuals have financed the campaign so far.

Election money has been given to Haavisto's campaign by, among others, a financial influencer Björn Wahlroos and belonging to Herlin's industrial family Anna Herlin. Wahlroos has given support of 10,000 euros and Herlin 25,000 euros.

About individuals by far the biggest pot, 141,100 euros, was donated by a long-term supporter of Haavisto Olli Muurainen. He has previously been involved in Haavisto's presidential election campaigns.

The Green Alliance supports Haavisto's campaign with around 125,000 euros. The support received from companies is more than 117,000 euros.

According to Haavisto's campaign, advance notice is based on the current fundraising situation and an estimate of the campaign's expenses. The campaign continues fundraising.

The coalition by Alexander Stubb the election campaign's budget of 1.5 million euros will be somewhat exceeded, campaign manager Kristina Kokko tells STT.

Stubb's campaign has already received over one million euros in donations. In addition, the coalition's election funding for the campaign will be around half a million euros.

According to Koko, Stubb's campaign has not yet decided whether it will file a voluntary pre-announcement on election funding.

“The fundraising is in progress. There are still plenty of performances that exceed the notification limit,” says Kokko.

Sdp's The funding of Urpi's election campaign is a total of 767,000 euros, of which the largest part, i.e. 550,000 euros, is support received from the party. In addition, Urpilainen's campaign won, among others, a former prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) 50,000 euros from the company.

Urpilainen's campaign released preliminary information about its election funding already on Friday.

Andersson's election budget of the Left Alliance is 186,000 euros. Campaign Manager Anna Mäkipää tells STT that about 80 percent of the funding is in place. According to the advance notice, Andersson received 100,000 euros in election funding from the left-wing coalition.

Andersson has a total of 40,000 euros in support received from individuals. The subsidy amounts fall below the notification limit of 1,500 euros.

Basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon the campaign does not intend to file a voluntary advance notice of election funding. Campaign Manager Harri Vuorenpää according to this, this is because the funding of the campaign comes entirely from the party.

“Therefore, the informative value of the announcement would remain only in the distribution of costs with regard to various expenses,” Vuorenpää tells STT.

He anticipates the election budget of Halla-aho's campaign to be around 600,000–700,000 euros.

Olli Rehnin The (central) campaign plans to submit an advance notification of election funding to VTV no later than January 26, i.e. by the deadline.

Rehn's campaign is told that the size of the election budget is more than 700,000 euros, and this amount of funding has already been collected. Fundraising is still going on.

Mika Aaltolan (sit) campaign does not file advance notice of election funding. In its response to STT, the campaign refers to the fact that the election funding has been public all along on Aaltola's campaign pages. By Monday, the campaign had collected approximately 41,000 euros in funding.

Christian Democrat candidate Sari Essayah told STT over the phone that he plans to file a preliminary notice on election funding on Monday evening.

Essayah's campaign budget is 60,000 euros, and according to him, approximately that amount of funding is starting to come together.

“The planned election budget was roughly 80,000 euros, but now we live on that budget of 60,000 euros,” says Essayah.

Harry Harkimon (liik) campaign does not intend to send advance notice of election funding. The justification is that the campaign is not yet able to answer all questions.

Harkimo's election budget is 50,000 euros, of which half is self-financing and half is donations.

Presidential candidates election campaigns can file a preliminary notification of election funding by Friday of next week, i.e. by January 26. Election day is January 28.

Advance notification is voluntary, but the election financing notification made after the election is mandatory for all presidential candidates.

In the presidential election, there is no upper limit on how much election money a candidate can receive from an individual supporter. The grantor must be named if the grant amount received is 1,500 euros or more.