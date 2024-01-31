Presidential elections | Stubb's and Haavisto's election campaigns show that family orientation still appeals to Finns

The presidential candidate's spouse and relationship play an important role in election campaigns. Even the word presidential couple shows how family-oriented the presidential institution is, say experts.

Suzanne Innes-Stubb and Antonio Flores Matter in Presidential Runoff, Pollsters Say.

Callus now chooses not only a president but also a presidential couple.

Spouses play a central role in candidates' election campaigns, which will become even more prominent these days.

That's what the docent of general political science thinks Hanna Wass and historian Kati Katajisto from the University of Helsinki.