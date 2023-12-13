Presidential elections | Stubb widens his gap in Haavistoon Yle's presidential election

Mika Aaltola's support has dropped to four percent.

The coalition Alexander Stubb increase its difference Pekka Haavisto Ylen in the recent presidential poll. According to it, 31 percent of citizens would vote for Stubb in the first round and 23 percent for Haavisto.

The third will come Olli Rehn (center) with 12 percent support and fourth Jussi Halla-aho (ps) with 10 percent support. Sdp's was the last to register for the race Talk about Urpilai 7 percent of Finns would vote.

Non-committal Mika Aaltolan support has more than halved to four percent from the previous nine.

According to Ylen Gallup, in the second round Stubb would be supported by 58 percent and Haavisto by 42 percent if these two were facing each other.

Yle's measurement is similar to the poll published by HS on November 22.