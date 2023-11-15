Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Presidential elections | Stubb came first in Yle's presidential poll

November 15, 2023
Presidential elections | Stubb came first in Yle’s presidential poll

In Yle’s survey, Stubb was more popular than Haavisto, even in a possible second round.

The coalition candidate Alexander Stubb is Mightily at the top of the presidential poll. With his 28% support, Stubb became the top candidate in the polls for the first time, overtaking the candidate of the Association of Voters, who had been the top name in the polls for a long time Pekka Haaviston (green).

Haavisto’s support was 26 percent. In Yle’s survey, Stubb was more popular than Haavisto also in a possible second round by 55–45 percent.

In the first round, the third place would be 30.10.–9.11. based on the conducted survey, the candidate of the electoral association and the center Olli Rehn With a share of 14 percent and the fourth uncommitted candidate Mika Aaltola with a share of 9 percent.

of HS in the presidential poll published in October With 28 percent support, Haavisto was clearly ahead of Stubb. At that time, Stubb’s support was 18 percent.

In a possible second round, Haavisto was the more popular of the two, 51–46 percent, based on the October HS Gallup.

