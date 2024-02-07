Presidential elections | Stubb and Haavisto clashed over the president's obligation to provide information in the MTV exam, and there was also a question about claps

Presidential candidate Alexander Stubb had no idea how much birch clappers cost.

Presidential candidates Alexander Stubb (cook) and Pekka Haavisto (vihr) clashed in MTV's exam on Wednesday about the president's obligation to provide information.

They disagreed on whether the law should be changed so that the president would have the obligation to keep the parliament informed, for example, of his actions at NATO meetings.

In Stubb's opinion, the current information practice based on the president's own will is good, and the law is not needed for the time being.

He promised to continue as the president of the republic Sauli Niinistön on the line. Niinistö has kept the parliament's foreign affairs and defense committees informed, among other things, of what has happened when he has met with foreign heads of state.

Stubbs was more concerned about how the prime minister gets enough information in the NATO era when the president attends NATO summits and not the prime minister.

He should make sure that the prime minister is aware, even if the president, the foreign minister, the defense minister and the commander of the Finnish Defense Forces are mainly involved in the preparation of the meetings.

In Pekka Haavisto's opinion, the law should be amended so that the president has an obligation to keep parliament informed.

“The law needs to be fixed, we can't leave it to goodwill. Parliament must be aware, so it makes sense to write it into law.”

Haavisto reminded that if the president and the government disagree, it is the parliament that decides.

Candidates there was a civilized exchange between them after Haavisto said that it would be good for Finland to have NATO staff activities.

In Stubb's opinion, Haavisto has previously objected when he has talked about getting a NATO staff of a few dozen people to Finland.

Haavisto defended himself by saying that he has talked before about getting the headquarters of the ground forces to Finland. “Finland could compete with this,” he said.

Candidates approaches differed slightly on what the president could do to raise the birth rate.

Haavisto thought that the president can make invisible things visible, and create faith in the future, for example, with his country trips.

Stubb would not influence the birth rate as president. “I don't support the idea that the president would tell you how to reproduce, the president's task is different.”

He also promised to listen to people, as Haavisto would also do.

In the exam it became clear again that the main disagreement between the candidates centers on nuclear weapons. This also happened in the HS exam on Tuesday.

Haavisto wants the current Nuclear Energy Act, which prohibits nuclear weapons on Finnish soil, to be kept in force.

Stubb wants to change the law so that, for example, the transportation of nuclear weapons in Finland would be possible. In his opinion, it would be an important message to Russia.

From the candidates was also asked about the price of birch clapboards. They were asked how much five motes of fine Finnish birch bark cost.

Haavisto estimates the price to be 22 euros, which is not enough to get even a small pile of claps from a gas station.

Haavisto estimates the price to be 400 euros.

According to MTV, the correct price is 375 euros.

