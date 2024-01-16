Presidential elections | Some of the candidates are ready to remove dual citizenship retroactively in the IS election exam

All the presidential candidates participated in Ilta-Sanomie's election exam. Along with the elimination of dual citizenship, the labor market was also an issue that divided the candidates.

Presidential candidates opinions on removing dual citizenship from Russians are divided.

In Ilta-Sanomi's election exam Alexander Stubb (cook), Hjallis Harkimo (Business Now), Jussi Halla-aho (ps) and Sari Essayah (kd) would be ready to remove dual citizenship also retroactively.

In addition to them Pekka Haavisto (error), Olli Rehn (center), and Mika Aaltola were ready to remove the possibility of dual citizenship from new applicants for Finnish citizenship.

Haavisto reminded that some dual citizens have tried to renounce their Russian citizenship, but Russia has not accepted it.

“The biggest issue is not what the dual citizens themselves think, but how Russia itself thinks. Them [Venäjälle] they are only Russians, and they expect loyalty,” said Halla-aho.

Li Andersson's (left) thinks that the grounds for removing dual citizenship should be very solid, so as not to create a false image of Russian speakers themselves.

From the candidates it was also asked whether they would retain the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces during the war as well. Everyone else except Halla-aho and Aaltola would act like this.

Stubb said that as president he would not make strategic decisions regarding the war, but emphasized the role of the president as a political actor.

Labor market situation caused the candidates to get on each other's nerves and talk over each other.

Among other things, Stubb and Halla-aho would not intervene in labor market disputes.

Andersson said that the labor market situation is a very central issue, and he would be ready to address it.

Even Rehn would not consider the “slumps straight” if the Finnish economy was drifting into a crisis.

In Haavisto's opinion, labor market disputes also belong to the president, because the economy is strongly linked to Finland's security.

Everyone's you can watch the final letters of the candidates on Tuesday evening in Ilta-Sanomie's election screening on Nelonen TV channel and Ruudu from 8 to 10 p.m. HS shows the exam live.

Those who participate in the exam Alexander Stubb (cook), Pekka Haavisto (green), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Olli Rehn (center), Lee Andersson (left), Jutta Urpilainen (s.d.), Mika Aaltola (sit), Sari Essayah (kd) and Harry Harkimo (movement).

The candidates have already taken dozens of exams, but the closer the election day approaches, the more important it is for the candidates to stand out.

HS's latest according to the opinion poll Stubb is in the lead, Haavisto second and Halla-aho third.