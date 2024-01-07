Presidential elections | Should the president seek dialogue with Russia, even if the war continues? Halla-aho's answer differs from others

Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho is the only presidential candidate who thinks that the president must strive for dialogue with Russia, even if the war in Ukraine continues.

Halla-aho deviates in his answer In HS's election machine from other candidates who either completely or somewhat disagreed with the idea.

Halla-aho somewhat agreed with the statement. However, he explains in his written response that in his opinion relations should not be normalized without a change in Russia's actions.

“There is no harm in keeping the discussion channel open. There is no reason not to answer the phone if it is called, but the conversation should not give a signal that Finland is ready to normalize relations without a substantial change in Russia's own actions,” argues Halla-aho in the election machine.

Russian the war of aggression in Ukraine has lasted almost two years. There are currently no political connections between Finland and Russia.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö has last spoken the president of Russia Vladimir Putin with on the phone in May 2022, when Finland made the decision to apply to become a member of the military alliance NATO. In addition, in March 2022, the presidents had a telephone conversation.

Niinistö said in October 2023 Ylen Ykkösaamuthat he would be ready to talk with Putin if it would be of clear benefit to obtain peace.

“Such a situation is definitely not visible now,” the president said, however.

Niinistö described whether it is possible to talk with Russia sometime in the future as a “European question of choice”.

Halla-ahoa with the exception of all the presidential candidates disagree that dialogue should be sought as the war in Ukraine continues.

They somewhat disagree Olli Rehn (center), Jutta Urpilainen (s.d.), Lee Andersson (left), Sari Essayah (kd) and Mika Aaltola (sit).

They completely disagree Pekka Haavisto (green), Harry Harkimo (Business Now) and Alexander Stubb (cook).

Rehn, Andersson and Haavisto do not consider the discussion to be topical, but consider it an exception if the Finnish president could play a role in bringing peace to Ukraine.

“The discussion connection will only open when Russia has stopped its attack on Ukraine. But if a surprising situation threatening Finland's security comes up, the president has an obligation to take the necessary measures,” writes Stubb on his part.

In Essayah's opinion, however, normal relations cannot be returned as long as President Putin is in power. In his opinion, Putin's administration should be held accountable to the international war crimes court, “and normal relations cannot be established with this administration.”