Presidential elections | Sdp’s Eero Heinäluoma will not participate in the presidential race

There are ten months until the presidential election, and not a single candidate is known yet. Now Sdp’s Eero Heinäluoma tells about his intentions.

Sdp’s MEP Eero Heinäluoma does not intend to run for his party’s presidential candidate.

“I’m not going to the race,” Heinäluoma says firmly.

He says that he believes that many other good names can be found among the Democrats.

Sdp’s candidate has been proposed either Talk about Urpilai and Eero Heinäluomaa. Sdp’s outgoing chairman in the fall Sanna Marin reiterated Wednesday that he will not be available for the presidential game.

“I’m sorry if I disappoint those who were hoping for me to become a candidate,” says Heinäluoma.

However, according to Heinäluoma, he feels that it is primarily necessary to act according to one’s own convictions.

“The presidential race is extremely tough and demanding. The candidate must be able to put 110 percent of himself into the game. I haven’t found in myself the kind of fighter and inner fire that would make the nomination possible.”

For the presidential election there is now a little less than ten months. The parties nominate their candidates for the contest in early autumn.

It’s been very quiet so far. No candidate is known yet. And no one has announced that they are running as a candidate either.

But in the next few weeks, that presidential game will really start. That’s also what this Heinäluoma exit tells about.

Heinäluoma says that there have been contacts about the presidential candidacy along the way. However, he has not given a clear answer to the questions. According to his own words, Heinäluoma has been reserved about the presidential candidacy since the 2019 European elections.

He says that he expressed this feeling to his friends and relatives some time ago.

“Now was the time to say it publicly,” Heinäluoma explains.

Hay fever says that he already told EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen in the fall of 2021 that he is not going to enter the presidential race.

“I liked that he knows my point of view. This gives him time to ventilate his own decision and be prepared for the fact that eyes will be on him.”

After Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine in February 2022, severe criticism of older generation politicians began in Finland. They were considered to have been too blue-eyed about Russia. Heinäluoma has also been the target of these re-Finnish accusations.

However, Heinäluoma asserts that he made the decision not to run for president long before the start of the Russian attack.

Although Heinäluoma is not running for office, he would like to make a few wishes regarding the election. Heinäluoma says that he hopes that in the midst of all the polarization, Finns would give space to ideas and candidates that unite the nation in the presidential elections.

He also says that he is a solid supporter of the presidential institution.

“It has brought continuity and predictability to foreign policy.”

According to Heinäluoma, there is a turning point ahead, because both the government and the presidents change pretty much at the same time. The president and the government have to work together to find new guidelines for working in NATO-Finland.

“Finland’s NATO process has gone really well. I hope that in the future, foreign and security policy policies will be based on a tradition that emphasizes cooperation across government-opposition borders,” says Heinäluoma.

He also says that he hopes that Finland will continue to be an “active and constructive actor taking responsibility for common security”.

“Finland must continue to be a producer of security, not a consumer of security,” says Heinäluoma.

Sdp nominates its presidential candidate at the party meeting in September. The party has hoped that those who wish would register in May at the latest.

Now when Heinäluoma and Sanna Marin are out of the Democrats’ presidential game, the eyes are on Commissioner Urpilainen.

Despite strong persuasion, Urpilainen did not become a Sdp candidate in 2018. This time, Urpilainen has only stated that he is considering a candidacy.

However, the fact that Urpilainen’s term as commissioner will end next year may prevent him from running as a candidate. Since the coalition was the largest party in the parliamentary elections, Urpilainen is not expected to have a further term in the commission.

If Urpilainen does not leave, the Sdp’s alternative can be, for example, an MEP Miapetra Kumpula-Natri. He was elected to the parliament again in this spring’s elections, but he won’t take the seat until later.

Possible candidates from other parties are, for example, the Greens Pekka Haavistoof the convention Alexander Stubbthe center Olli Rehn and basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho.

However, none of them have said anything or anything about it yet.

