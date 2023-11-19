Presidential elections | Sdp finally gets a presidential candidate – Jutta Urpilainen gives a speech at 12 o’clock, HS shows live

Urpilainen, who was ousted by the party once, has served as an EU commissioner since 2019.

Sdp’s the already somewhat awkward wait will end on Sunday, when the EU commissioner and former chairman of the Sdp Jutta Urpilainen48, will tell the party council whether he will run as the party’s presidential candidate.

The answer is expected to be affirmative.

Former chairman of Sdp Sanna Marin asked him to be a candidate in August, and Urpilainen promised to consider the matter.

Running for office means that Urpilainen must remain on unpaid electoral leave from the commission. His is of the Commission’s Rules of Procedure must abstain from the activities of the commission as long as he actively participates in the election campaign, and at least for the duration of the election campaign. Urpilainen’s duties are in the care of another commissioner during the non-election period.

from Urpi speaks at 12 o’clock to the party council and holds a press conference afterwards. HS shows the speech live.

Sdp’s party council has met in Tampere over the weekend.

After this, the presidential candidates for next January’s elections will begin to be known. Candidate applications must be submitted to the constituency boards of Helsinki by December 12 at the latest.

From the bonfire native Jutta Urpilainen served as chairman of Sdp for six years from 2008 to 2014. She was the first female chairman of the party.

Sdp entered the government after the 2011 parliamentary elections, when Urpilainen became finance minister.

At the 2014 party meeting Antti Rinne ousted the Urpilainen chairman from his seat in a narrow vote. Urpilainen continued as an MP, and in 2019, after Sdp became the largest party and in the government, Rinne appointed Urpilainen as Finland’s representative to the EU Commission.

Urpilainen’s responsibility in the commission is the EU’s international partnerships, i.e. the EU’s development cooperation. The term of the current commission ends next year.

Urpilainen comes to Tampere almost directly from Samoa, where he signed on Wednesday on behalf of the EU partnership agreement with African, Caribbean and Pacific states. The EU’s cooperation with the countries of the region is long-term, but now with the Samoa agreement, it was agreed to continue it for the next 20 years.