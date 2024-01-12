Presidential elections | Sanna Marini's company gives 50,000 euros to Jutta Urpilainen's election fund

According to the preliminary estimate, the total costs of Urpilainen's campaign are 767,000 euros.

The former of the prime minister Sanna Marini The Ma/Pi company founded by (sd) gives EUR 50,000 in support to the Sdp presidential candidate Jutta Urpilainen's story (sd) for the election campaign.

Urpilainen's campaign organization announced preliminary information about the funding on Friday evening. The amount given by Marin was told before Evening newspaper.

Marin established a joint venture with his former special assistant Tuulia Pitkänen with. Marin owns 90 percent of the company, Pitkänen, who is the CEO, 10 percent.

HS reported earlier on Friday that the State Audit Office VTV has not yet received any advance notification regarding the financing of presidential election campaigns. Supervisor Jonna Carlson VTV said that it hoped that announcements would be made before early voting begins next Wednesday, January 17.

Urpilainen's campaign is told that it will issue such an advance notice next Monday.

Urpilainen campaign funding is announced on Friday based on a total of 767,000 euros.

The main financier is Sdp, whose election funding is 550,000 euros. The support received from individuals is a total of 35,000 euros, and the support received from companies, including support from Marini's company, is 60,150 euros.

Unlike in all other elections, there is no upper limit to the funding of an individual supporter in presidential elections.

The funding includes a total of 111,850 euros in support received from other parties, of which the largest shares come from the Service Industries union Pami (30,000 euros) and the Teollisuusdemarien study association (30,000 euros).

Collected the funds are directed to the candidate's advertising so that the largest part, i.e. 120,000 euros, goes to newspaper advertising and 95,000 euros to television advertising. Radio's share is 60,000 euros and online advertising 75,000 euros.

Advertising planning costs are 100,000 euros. Urpilainen's campaign has reduced 65,000 euros to the costs of organizing the events.