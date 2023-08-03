Presidential elections | Researchers: Mika Aaltola’s presidential candidacy is very exceptional – The campaign can be difficult

Although Mika Aaltola is well known, the lack of support from the party makes his campaign difficult, says political researcher Jenni Karimäki from the University of Turku.

Mika Aaltola is a very exceptional presidential candidate, say a political scientist Jenni Karimäki from the University of Turku and professor of communication Pekka Isotalus from the University of Tampere.

“During the direct national election, there is no similar case where a well-known person from outside politics would have run for office in the presidential election without the support of the party,” says Karimäki.

According to Karimäki, Aaltola is a more familiar figure to the general public than, for example, the president Martti Ahtisaari was at the beginning of his own campaign. Ahtisaari became Sdp’s candidate in the 1994 presidential election from outside politics.

Wave said on Thursday that he was running for office through the voters’ association. 20,000 supporter cards are required for candidacy.

Supporter cards for their own campaigns are also currently being collected by, among others, those supported by the city center Olli Rehnsupported by the Greens Pekka Haavisto mixed Paavo Väyrynen.

“The lack of a large background community makes collecting significantly more laborious,” Karimäki estimates.

One person entitled to vote can support only one candidate, and the cards must be collected in paper form.

“The importance of the candidate’s background is great, especially in presidential elections, because the constituency is the whole of Finland. The parties already have national organizations that are happy to go to work for their candidate”.

Among the major parties, the candidates of the coalition and Sdp are not yet known. Karimäki considers it unlikely that both would support Aaltola’s campaign.

Foreign policy Aaltola, who is known as the head of the institute, rose to the public as a regular face of foreign and security policy talk shows after the war in Ukraine.

In May 2022, Aaltola’s name rose to the top of the list Ilta-Sanom in the presidential poll. At that time, 32 percent of the respondents said that they could imagine voting for Aaltola as president. Respondents were allowed to choose several candidates.

“He is no longer the early favorite, and the latest polls are not so favorable. He also hasn’t had so many media appearances lately,” says Pekka Isotalus.

According to Isotalus, a popular candidate may fade rapidly in the presidential election before election day.

“When the actual campaign starts, and he starts being treated like a politician, there can be surprises.”

Mika Aaltola said on Thursday that he will run for the presidential election.

Wave has opened up his private life in public to an extraordinary extent, says Isotalus.

“Some politicians also protect their private lives more than Aaltola has protected as a researcher. On the other hand, in presidential elections, candidates usually have to bring their private lives to the fore,” says Isotalus.

According to the professor, openness increases the risk of possible upheavals. For example, a politician who has told about his children cannot necessarily protect them from the public, even in a tight place.

“When he brings up his seemingly ideal family situation, it probably has positive effects on the overall image of him: how he acts as a father and so on. However, it increases vulnerability,” says Isotalus.

Presidential elections will take place on January 28, 2024. Jenni Karimäki describes the current atmosphere of the campaign period as twofold.

“Both Haavisto’s and Rehn’s nominations were expected. Based on public information, Sdp or the coalition do not have a clear candidate as a candidate, but the positions are still very open. At the same time, Aaltola’s candidacy brings a very new situation to the campaign itself and the election exams,” sums up Karimäki.

Liike Nyt elected its chairman Harry “Hjallis” Harkimon to run for office last year. Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-aho again said at the beginning of July that he was going to be the presidential candidate of the Basic Finns.

Isotalus the presidential elections held in the winter are the first in which social media clearly plays a role.

“In 2012, we only monitored [tasavallan presidentti Sauli] Niinistön and the number of likes on Haavisto’s Facebook pages, and in the 2018 elections, the election setup was so clear that the effects of social media were hardly visible,” says Isotalus.

According to the professor, more and more Finns are getting more information from social media that affects their voting decisions.

In the spring parliamentary elections, among others, people became MPs Miko Bergbom (ps) and Joakim Vigelius (ps), both of which have a lot of exposure on the Tiktok video service.

Basic Finns are the most active on Tiktok, so Jussi Halla-aho can have the best starting position there, says Isotalus.

“If I were a presidential candidate myself, I wouldn’t ignore Tiktok. In the parliamentary elections, many parties seemed to leave it on the sidelines.”