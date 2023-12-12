Presidential elections | Researcher: Three factors can still change the outcome of the presidential election

Researchers discussed the settings of the presidential election at a joint discussion event between Helsingin Sanomat and the University of Helsinki on Tuesday.

In January There are still three things that can change the layout of the upcoming presidential elections, says the university researcher Johanna Vuorelma from the University of Helsinki.

Recently, two top candidates have emerged in the presidential race: Alexander Stubb (cook) and Pekka Haavisto (green). They were In the HS November poll clearly more popular than their competitors.

According to Vuorelma, the situation can still be changed by a surprising current event or a personal revelation about the candidate. In addition, Vuorelma believes that the election exams are important.

Vuorelma commented on the issue on Tuesday at a discussion event organized by HS and the University of Helsinki. A University researcher was also involved Jenni Karimäki and academy researcher Timo Miettinen from the University of Helsinki.

Surprising the event could be, for example, a new turn in security policy, on which the candidates are asked for comments. According to Vuorelma, commenting can affect the candidate's support positively or negatively.

“Therefore, the candidate often runs the risk of saying something that was not a correct assessment or a correct analysis for the situation.”

In turn, revelations related to individuals can change the situation, as there are many voters who move in the presidential election. Committing to candidates is not very strict, says Vuorelma.

In election exams, candidates can be compared side by side, allowing voters to see the differences.

“One succeeds, the other fails, one remains more in the shadows and may not be able to articulate in a sufficiently believable way.”

Investigator Timo Miettinen believes that the separation of the leading candidates will strengthen rather than weaken towards the actual election day.

“Tactical voting in a way favors this type of setup, where you try to advance a candidate to the second round,” Miettinen said.

“Now we are facing each other Jukka Jalonen Finland and Cheek's Finland. At least now they seem to be making a choice between it. I can't help but wish the Finnish people luck,” he joked.

Ice hockey coach Jukka Jalonen has placed himself behind Stubb and rap artist Jare Tiihonen i.e. Cheek supports Haavisto.

Mixed Haavisto that Stubb can be considered on the liberal-conservative dividing line as liberal candidates.

Researchers believe that in these elections, it means more to the voters how the candidates are placed on the left-right dividing line.

In all presidential elections during the direct national election, there has been a center-left and a center-right candidate in the second round, said Karimäki.

“It is completely justified to assume that it will happen this time as well.”

According to Karimäki, this can lead to a struggle within these camps with a view to the second round.

Miettinen pointed out that even earlier this year it was discussed who would emerge as the top candidate of the centre-right.

“Now the question is perhaps whether there is a figure who could emerge as the clear leader of the economic left-wing bloc,” Miettinen said.

Karimäki said he was waiting with interest to see if Sdp would still manage to build A story from Urpilai phenomenon. Miettinen, on the other hand, did not believe that Urpilainen would become the favorite of the left, because Urpilainen's history in the left-right issue is “more contradictory”.

Tuesday the debate was the last part of a three-part debate series on foreign policy. The presenter was Helsingin Sanomat's politics editor Robert Sundman.

In the first conversation the taboos of Finnish foreign policy were discussed and in another The future of Finland's foreign policy.

With the discussion series, Helsingin Sanomat's election-following Saturday club podcast will also return from a break in January.