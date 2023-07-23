Presidential elections | Republican values ​​and the issue of young people – this is how the presidential candidates think about “values ​​leadership”

The current one presidential Sauli Niinistön in the speeches, over the course of two seasons, the state of the state’s economy, the prevention of marginalization and, for example, bullying at school have been discussed.

HS asked the presidential candidates what kind of themes they would like to bring up as so-called value leaders.

“You don’t declare yourself a value leader, that position can only be earned with powerful words and actions that are in line with them,” says Olli Rehn.

He himself reflects that he wants to be “a unifying factor of many confrontations in Finland”.

“The president must defend republican values, i.e. freedom, equality of people, democracy and the rule of law,” says Rehn.

“I am also concerned about young Finns’ coping and equal opportunities. It is important that society is fair and sustainable for younger generations as well. A big question is also how we could better integrate immigrants into Finnish society and promote work- and study-based immigration, which is necessary in an aging Finland. It is not only about laws and practices, but also about values ​​and attitudes. I feel that it is the president’s job to talk about these difficult topics as well.”

From the youth wants to talk too Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo.

“Young people are not doing well, and their faith in the future is not good. They have to pay our debts, so I would take a stand on their behalf,” he says.

According to Harkimo, the president could take an even bolder stance on things anyway.

“I don’t think it can always be considered entanglement in internal politics.”

Jussi Halla-aho says that probably the themes that he should present “are largely those that also unite basic Finns as a party”.

“That’s why I don’t even want to pretend that I’m a candidate for a party other than a basic Finnish party, even though I believe that they [teemat] broadly speaking, they are fairly interest group-free values, i.e. they are suitable for a president representing the entire nation,” he says.

International ones environmental threats, climate change and loss of nature. He brings these up in turn Pekka Haavisto.

“In addition to these, I would also bring up the promotion of democracy. Democracy is not the dictatorship of the majority, but it also involves respecting the rights of the minority. All of this is also connected to international agreements and human rights,” says Haavisto.

According to him, the spirit of democracy requires dialogue, i.e. dialogue, listening to different arguments and meeting other people.

“If this spirit is missing, then the content of democracy is at risk. Thinking about this summer’s discussion, I would see that Finland needs to nurture this spirit.”

“ “That’s the press’s problem if it covers the president with silk gloves.”

HS also asked the presidential candidates about the position of the president in Finnish political culture.

For example Markus Alholm wrote in his July opinion piecethat around the institution of the presidency a “culture of indulgence” has arisen in Finland.

“[Se] by the law of self-censorship, rejects from the discussion the directions known or assumed to be repugnant to the president,” Alholm wrote.

Jussi Halla-aho would believe that the culture would change if he became the president of the republic.

“Regardless of my own thoughts. Some years ago, I noticed the culture of pandering myself, when when the president took a position on domestic politics, I said I disagreed. Then I got to read reprimands in the newspaper,” he says.

Harkimo also highlights the role of the media.

“It’s the press’s problem if it treats the president with silk gloves. But Niinistök has also received criticism in the NATO process, for example, and on the other hand, he has been such a president in many matters that it has been easy for the people to accept his point of view.”

Olli Rehnin according to this, it is important to be able to have a factual and analytical discussion in foreign and security policy, where no one – not even the president – ​​is beyond criticism.

He brings up HS’s June storyin which several representatives of the Defense Administration were critical of Niinistö, and on the other hand, the story in which Niinistön responded to the criticism.

“The matter was matter-of-fact and critical, and the president’s answer was also matter-of-fact. This type of discussion advances the analysis of foreign and security policy. It may be that we did not see Russia’s transformation into an aggressive and unpredictable state early enough, and that affected the political debate in Finland. The president’s task is both to encourage open discussion and to participate in it himself.”

Pekka Haavisto also sees that the task of the press includes handling the president’s actions also in a critical light.

“On the other hand, the president cannot always take part in all the discussions, so he too has his own limits. It’s not an easy task, but of course normal media criticism and responding to it is part of the task.”