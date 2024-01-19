Presidential elections | Rehn's election funding revealed: Kim Väisänen involved, campaign products sold for 80,000 euros

Olli Rehn's campaign has sold campaign products for a total of around 80,000 euros.

The center and the electoral association's presidential candidate Olli Rehnin the size of the election funding is currently around 800,000 euros, says Rehn's campaign in its press release.

According to the release, Rehn's campaign has sent a preliminary notification of election funding to the State Audit Office on Friday. Making advance notice is voluntary.

Most of the money has been collected from private individuals who have donated a total of 225,000 euros.

The largest single amount, 30,000 euros, was donated by a businessman Antti Aarnio-Wihuri. The second largest, i.e. 20,000 euros, has been donated Merja Laakkonen. Donors include, among others, a startup investor Kim Vaisänen.

Companies have donated a total of 125,000 euros to Rehn's campaign, and organizations and party associations have donated 73,000 euros.

The center has supported the campaign with 350,000 euros and additionally bought Rehn's books for 20,000 euros.

The campaign also mentions in the announcement that funds have been collected by selling socks and licorice with Rehn's name and Rehn's book. These have been sold at a combined selling price of around 80,000 euros.