Presidential elections | President Sauli Niinistö voted in Espoo

Republic president Sauli Niinistö has cast his vote in the first round of the presidential election at Lähderanta school in Espoo.

The historic moment happened quickly, describes the cameraman who was there Kari Pullinen. According to him, Niinistö went to the booth very quickly and delivered the sound to the clerk promptly.

Also, the President's spouse, Dr Jenni Haukio went to vote at the same time. There were quite a lot of voters there, but the president's visit to the polling station did not cause much noise, Pullinen says.

President Sauli Niinistö and Dr. Jenni Haukio arriving at the polling station.

In the presidential election a successor is chosen for Niinistö, who has been in power for almost 12 years. Niinistö could not apply for another term, because the constitution limits the term of office of the president to a maximum of two consecutive terms.

The ballot boxes close on Sunday evening at 8 p.m.