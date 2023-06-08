Thursday, June 8, 2023
Presidential elections | Pekka Haavisto will hold a press conference related to the presidential election at 11 o’clock

June 8, 2023
in World Europe


Policy|Presidential elections

Haavisto is expected to announce his candidacy.

Ministry of Shipping Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green) will hold a press conference today at 11 a.m. The topic of the event will be next year’s presidential election.

Haavisto is expected to announce that he will run for the next president of Finland.

In the two previous elections, Haavisto has finished second in the elections. In 2012 he lost To Sauli Niinistö in the second round, 2018 Niinistö won directly in the first round.

The first round of the presidential election will be held on January 28, and a possible second round on February 11, 2024.

