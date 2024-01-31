Presidential elections | Pekka Haavisto on MTV: One party should not be given the entire foreign and security policy

The “color straight” of the coalition has come up in discussions. Alexander Stubb would look at it from the point of view of the ability of the people in the position to analyze world politics.

Presidential candidate Pekka Haavisto (vihr) said in an interview with MTV on Wednesday that he believes that the concentration of foreign and security political power in the coalition will emerge in the election debates. This has been talked about as the “color line” of the coalition.

According to Haavisto, it matters.

“It is not good to put the entire foreign and security policy in the hands of one party,” Haavisto said.

“There is a danger that the experts and networks of other parties will not be fully utilized. I think it's good that foreign and security policy makers come from different parties.”

In addition to the position of president, the coalition now has the positions of prime minister, foreign minister and defense minister. In Parliament, the coalition holds the leadership positions of the Defense Committee and the Grand Committee, while the Foreign Affairs Committee is headed by the Sdp. Since the coalition is the prime minister's party, it will also nominate a candidate for Finland's EU commissioner next summer.

Haavisto said in the interview that he had seen that not all people in the same party are always of the same opinion. It became concrete for him when he was president Martti Ahtisaarias foreign minister Tarja Halonen and as prime minister Paavo Lipponenall of whom were from Sdp backgrounds.

“They didn't agree on everything.”

MTV interviewed the candidates individually. Also a presidential candidate From Alexander Stubb (kok) was asked the same question about the dominant position of the coalition in foreign and security policy.

“I would look at it more like who are the people who are currently in office, do they have the capacity together or separately to analyze the world political situation in order to make the right solutions,” said Stubb.

According to him, the current four people are now, for example, those who have always supported NATO membership, for example, and who have a strong orientation towards the West, Europe and the United States and “who have the ability to talk about Russia in a way that is not used to”.

According to Stubb, the term of office of the president is six years, and people have time to change.

“Personal chemistry is important, regardless of party background.”