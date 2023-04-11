Presidential elections | Pekka Haavisto is the top name in IS’s presidential poll, his popularity has grown

The second most popular candidate in the IS poll is Olli Rehn and the third most popular is Mika Aaltola, who has announced that he will not run for office.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) is Ilta-Sanom number one in the presidential poll. 52 percent of those who responded to the survey stated that they could imagine voting for Haavisto.

Haavisto’s support has increased by four percentage points from IS’s previous survey, which was conducted in January-February.

Second in the survey is the CEO of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn (average) with 39 percent. Third in the survey is the director of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltola with 35 percent.

Aaltola has announced that he does not intend to run for office in the presidential election.

So far, only Liike Nyt has named its presidential candidate, the party chairman Harry Harkimon. He received 10 percent support in the IS survey.

The presidential election The 1st round will be held on January 28, 2024. The current president, Sauli Niinistö, cannot be a candidate, because in Finland today, the president can only serve two consecutive six-year terms.

Those who responded to the survey were able to name several candidates from among 30 names.

The survey was conducted by Taloustutkimus, and 1,014 people responded. The margin of error is about three percentage points in each direction.