Presidential elections | Pekka Haavisto is the most popular presidential candidate in Uutissuomalainen’s survey

The second most popular candidate was Alexander Stubb, third was Mika Aaltola. 16 percent of the respondents could not say their favorite candidate.

Former foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) is the most popular candidate for the next president according to the Uutissuomalais survey.

26 percent of the respondents named Haavisto, who is running for candidacy through the electoral association, as his favorite. Haavisto, supported by the Greens, was the favorite of both women and men.

Haavisto has also been the most popular candidate in other recently published opinion polls.

The second most popular in Uutissuomalainen's survey is the former prime minister Alexander Stubb (kok), which was named as their favorite by 18 percent of respondents.

The third most popular in the survey is the director of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltola (sit). Aaltola, who is seeking to become a candidate through her electoral association, was named as her favorite by 12 percent of those who responded to the poll.

Finland Bank manager, centre-backed candidate Olli Rehn and the Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-aho (ps) both received 9 percent support in the survey.

EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen (sd) and chairman of the left-wing union Lee Andersson received 3 percent each. Chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah received the support of one percent.

In the survey respondents were allowed to choose their favorite from ten people who have registered as presidential candidates or have indicated that they are considering it.

1,000 Finns responded to the poll commissioned by Uutissuomalainen between August and September, and its margin of error is 3.1 percent in each direction. The survey was carried out by Tietoykkönen, a member of Mediatalo Keskisuomalai.