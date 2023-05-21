Presidential elections | Paavo Väyrynen withdraws from the primary election in the center and is considering the candidacy of the people’s movement

Väyrynen believes that the center’s leadership is trying to invalidate the party’s internal presidential election primary.

The center a kingpin politician Paavo Väyrynen announces on its website that it is withdrawing from the central primaries in order to choose a presidential candidate.

At the beginning of May, Väyrynen announced that he would give his consent to be presented as a candidate for the central election.

Now Väyrynen says he is considering the candidacy of the people’s movement.

On their website Väyrynen writes that he believes that the central leadership is trying to invalidate the party’s primary election.

“Last weekend, I got the impression that the leadership of Keskusta is trying to invalidate the party’s internal primary election related to the presidential election,” writes Väyrynen.

“This estimate was influenced, among other things, by the fact that three district organizations had decided to support the previous week Olli Rehnin candidacy. Among them were the party’s chairman and vice-chairman’s own district organizations.”

The 76-year-old Väyrynen has been a candidate in the presidential elections four times.