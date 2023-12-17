Presidential elections | Paavo Väyrynen, who received extra time to collect supporter cards: “It's hard work”

Väyrynen must collect 20,000 supporter cards by Wednesday in order to become a presidential candidate.

Voters' association a conker politician aspiring to be a presidential candidate Paavo Väyrynen said on Sunday that he has not yet collected enough supporter cards for the candidacy.

The deadline for filling up 20,000 supporter cards is Wednesday, December 20. Väyrynen does not say exactly how many cards are missing.

Candidate applications had to be submitted to the Helsinki Constituency Board no later than Tuesday, December 12. At that time, Väyrynen left a candidate application and a stack of supporter cards to be checked, but there were not enough cards in the pile at the time.

However, it is possible to complete the applications until the nomination of candidates for the elections is confirmed on December 21. With this procedure, Väyrynen got himself a good week's extra time to collect supporter cards.

Read more: Paavo Väyrynen got a week's extra time to collect supporter cards

On Sunday published in a blog post Väyrynen refers to his writing from the beginning of the week, where he called getting extra time to collect cards a miracle.

“In my blog, I wrote with confidence that the additional time received is enough to collect the necessary cards. This would no longer require a 'miracle'. I believed there would be enough time if we worked hard,” says Väyrynen.

“Nonetheless, it's tough.”

Väyrynen says that most of the missing cards should be received through Posti.

Väyrynen says he believes he will make it to the second round of the election, where he expects to face either the candidate of the voters' association Pekka Haaviston or the convention by Alexander Stubb.

“I believe I can beat either of them. In the next few days, the final result of the 2024 presidential election will be decided.”

Väyrynen, 77, was the center's candidate in third place in the 2012 presidential election. In 2018, he was the fourth most popular candidate as a candidate of the voters' association with 6.2 percent of the vote.