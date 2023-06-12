Presidential elections | Paavo Väyrynen is running for president through the voters’ association

Paavo Väyrynen has previously been a presidential candidate four times.

Prolonged central influencer Paavo Väyrynen says that he is running for president through the electoral association.

“I promise to stand as a candidate for the voters’ association in the upcoming presidential elections and I give my supporters permission to start collecting supporter cards to ensure my candidacy,” Väyrynen writes in his press release.

Väyrynen writes that he would have liked to run for the center’s candidate, but according to him, that was not possible.

“I was ready to go through an internal party primary election for candidacy. However, it was not organized.”

According to the bylaws of the center, in order to be able to participate in the primary election, the candidate must have the proposals of three district organizations or 20 basic organizations. There is time to make presentations until the end of July.

According to Väyrynen, the collection of his campaign cards will start in the next few days. 20,000 signed campaign cards are required for nomination.

Väyrynen’s support association is called Suomen linja ry.

The center the presidential candidate is not yet clear, but the Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehnin a support association has been established for the campaign.

Väyrynen writes in his press release that he and Rehn have not shared the same understanding of, for example, the European Union and NATO, and for this reason Väyrynen does not support Rehn’s possible candidacy.

Väyrynen has been a presidential candidate four times before. In 1988, 1994 and 2012, he was the center’s candidate, and in the 2018 election, he was a candidate through the voters’ association.

Väyrynen writes that he will step aside from the work of the central party board for the duration of the campaign. He writes that he still participates normally in all other party activities.

So far, in addition to Väyrynen, the greens have entered the presidential race Pekka Haavistowho is running for office through the electoral association, and Liike Nytin Hjallis Harkimo.