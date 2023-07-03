Presidential elections | Paavo Väyrynen distributes his books as a reward for collecting supporter cards

In exchange for ten collected supporter cards, you get one book written and signed by Väyrynen, according to Väyrynen’s website. The voter’s association must collect at least 20,000 eligible voters as its supporters in order to get the right to nominate a candidate.

As a presidential candidate aspiring through the electoral association Paavo Väyrynen rewards those who collect their fan cards with self-written books.

For ten collected supporter cards, you get one book written and signed by Väyrynen, says Väyrynen in the document found on the website. The cards must be sent to the supporters’ association by post.

For 100 collected cards, you have the chance to get all ten listed books signed. In addition, those who have collected at least ten cards by the beginning of August will participate in a raffle where you can win Väyrynen campaign mugs.

“This is how we try to help the collection of supporter cards. It’s quite a hassle to send them by post, so it’s reasonable to get something in return for the effort,” Väyrynen tells HS.

According to Väyrynen, the number of supporter cards currently collected is in the hundreds. The books have not been distributed yet.

“It starts slowly, but the pace seems to be accelerating,” Väyrynen describes collecting cards.

In the presidential election the candidate can be nominated by both parliamentary parties and voter associations.

The voter’s association must collect at least 20,000 eligible voters as its supporters in order to get the right to nominate a candidate. In the presidential election, a person entitled to vote can support only one candidate through the electoral association.

The Elections Act does not separately take a position on whether something can be given in return for the collection of supporter cards.

The former foreign minister has said that he is seeking candidacy through voter associations Pekka Haavisto (green) and a long-term centrist influencer Olli Rehn.

Others candidates in the January elections are Liike Nytin Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo and possibly the director of a foreign policy institute Mika Aaltolawho reported last week Ilta-Sanom that he is “leaning” towards the presidential candidacy.

In HS’s May survey Haavisto, Rehn and Aaltola were the Finns’ favorites for the next president.