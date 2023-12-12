Presidential elections | Paavo Väyrynen and Saara Huhtasaari do not qualify as presidential candidates

20,000 signed supporter cards are required for the nomination of the electoral association.

Voters' association ran for president through Paavo Väyrynen (central) has not collected the required number of supporter cards. Consequently, he is not a candidate in next year's presidential election.

Väyrynen informs about it in a press release. According to him, the voter's association has received the supporter cards that arrived by mail on Tuesday.

“The total number of cards is clearly below the limit of 20,000 cards. For this reason, the voters' association does not leave the collected cards with the Helsinki electoral district board,” Väyrynen says in the announcement.

Väyrynen, 77, is the former chairman of the center and a multiple minister.

20,000 signed supporter cards are required for the nomination of the electoral association. Candidate applications for the presidential election must be submitted no later than Tuesday, December 12 by 4 p.m.

Neither sought candidacy through the electoral association Saara Huhtasaari cannot be a presidential candidate.

Campaign Manager Jyri Poltto says that the required number of supporter cards could not be collected for Huhtasaari. He estimates that in the end about half of the required 20,000 cards were collected.

“There will be a shortage,” says Poltto.

According to Polto, the Huhtasaari campaign collected up to around 600 cards on the best days, but “the days ran out”.

Huhtasaari announced in July that he would run for president with the help of the Vapaa Suomi association. His campaign was supported by the small party Vavaude liitto.

Huhtasaari is the representative of the basic Finns Laura from Huhtasaari sister.