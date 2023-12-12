Tuesday, December 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Presidential elections | Paavo Väyrynen and Saara Huhtasaari do not qualify as presidential candidates

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Presidential elections | Paavo Väyrynen and Saara Huhtasaari do not qualify as presidential candidates

20,000 signed supporter cards are required for the nomination of the electoral association.

Voters' association ran for president through Paavo Väyrynen (central) has not collected the required number of supporter cards. Consequently, he is not a candidate in next year's presidential election.

Väyrynen informs about it in a press release. According to him, the voter's association has received the supporter cards that arrived by mail on Tuesday.

“The total number of cards is clearly below the limit of 20,000 cards. For this reason, the voters' association does not leave the collected cards with the Helsinki electoral district board,” Väyrynen says in the announcement.

Väyrynen, 77, is the former chairman of the center and a multiple minister.

20,000 signed supporter cards are required for the nomination of the electoral association. Candidate applications for the presidential election must be submitted no later than Tuesday, December 12 by 4 p.m.

Neither sought candidacy through the electoral association Saara Huhtasaari cannot be a presidential candidate.

See also  Hockey The leadership of the Finnish Olympic team considers Marko Anttila's isolation to be unfounded - “We are very helpless”

Campaign Manager Jyri Poltto says that the required number of supporter cards could not be collected for Huhtasaari. He estimates that in the end about half of the required 20,000 cards were collected.

“There will be a shortage,” says Poltto.

According to Polto, the Huhtasaari campaign collected up to around 600 cards on the best days, but “the days ran out”.

Huhtasaari announced in July that he would run for president with the help of the Vapaa Suomi association. His campaign was supported by the small party Vavaude liitto.

Huhtasaari is the representative of the basic Finns Laura from Huhtasaari sister.

#Presidential #elections #Paavo #Väyrynen #Saara #Huhtasaari #qualify #presidential #candidates

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“One Direction” leads “Al-Mashhad 11” in the “First” League

“One Direction” leads “Al-Mashhad 11” in the “First” League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result