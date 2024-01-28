Presidential elections | Orpo misses the election supervisors due to illness – HS follows the election night

On HS.fi, you can follow the constantly updated election results. Our results service also provides information on, among other things, how each candidate fared in different municipalities or voting areas.

The presidential election the actual election day of the first round is today, Sunday.

The polling stations opened at 9 in the morning. Voting continues until 8 p.m. If there is a line at the polling place at 8 p.m., everyone who has arrived by that time can vote.

On election day, each person entitled to vote may vote only at his or her own polling station.

In advance 44.6 percent of eligible voters have already voted.

The result of the early voting will be announced at 8 p.m. Since so many early votes have been cast, it is likely that not all of them have been counted by then.

The counting of the votes cast on the actual election day begins at 8 p.m. The majority of all votes begin to be counted at around 9:30 p.m., the election director estimates Arto Jääskeläinen from the Ministry of Justice.

HS follows election day from morning to night.

On HS.fi, you can follow the constantly updated election results. Our results service also provides information on, among other things, how each candidate fared in different municipalities or voting areas.

In the evening, we will report on the candidates' comments and moods in all their election monitors. The joint live broadcast of HS and Ilta-Sanomi starts at 19:00 and continues until late in the evening.

We update the evening's twists and turns moment by moment and analyze the result once it is clear.

Current president Sauli Niinistö has worked in the position for 12 years, i.e. two seasons. A third consecutive season is not possible.

If none of the candidates receives more than half of the votes in the first round, a second round will be held between the two who received the most votes two weeks later on Sunday, February 11.