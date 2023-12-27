If you were arrested, what would your loved ones assume you did? And what are the best parties you've been to? Helsingin Sanomat took the presidential candidates on a date and asked them questions familiar from speed dating events, which bite into them as people, not as politicians. Look at the candidates' answers and say who you would vote for based on them.

