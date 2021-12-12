Presidential elections Olli Rehn rose to the top in the Rural Futures Presidential Gallup

Rehn is liked by the Coalition Party, pensioners and rural residents.

12.12. 19:15

Finland the President of the Bank Olli Rehn has become the most popular presidential candidate in a survey commissioned by the Rural Future. Nearly one-fifth of the respondents supported Rehn from Keskusta.

Rehn is the most popular candidate among the supporters of the Coalition and the Center, pensioners and those living in Eastern and Northern Finland.

The Foreign Minister came in second Pekka Haavisto (green) with just over 14% support and the prime minister was third Sanna Marin (sd) by less than nine per cent. The former chairman of the Basic Finns is in fourth place Jussi Halla-aho, which gains less than 7% support.

In the survey respondents were also allowed to name their own favorites. The MEPs received the most mentions Eero Heinäluoma (sd), Member of Parliament Matti Vanhanen (Central) EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen (sd) and former Prime Minister Esko Aho (middle). Also a candidate for duration Paavo Väyrynen (center) received mentions.

Half of the respondents could not or did not want to name a favorite. Kantar TNS Agri’s survey was answered by a thousand people in early December. The margin of error for the results is three percentage points in their direction.