Friday, September 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Presidential elections | Olli Rehn collected the required number of supporter cards and opened his campaign

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Presidential elections | Olli Rehn collected the required number of supporter cards and opened his campaign

The nomination of the association of voters requires that 20,000 Finns entitled to vote sign the candidate’s support card.

As a presidential candidate the governor of the Bank of Finland who ran through the electoral association, supported by the centre Olli Rehn has collected the number of supporter cards needed for candidacy and opened his campaign.

The nomination of the association of voters requires that 20,000 Finns entitled to vote sign the candidate’s support card.

Rehn told the media about it at the opening ceremony of his presidential election campaign.

The freshest Mightily support survey based on that, Rehn would come third in the first round with 11 percent support. Based on the survey, also seeking candidacy through the voters’ association, supported by the greens Pekka Haavisto would win the first round and the second would be the coalition Alexander Stubb.

Among the parliamentary parties, Sdp is expected to choose the EU commissioner Jutta Urpilainen’s story to run for office in November. The other parties have already made their decisions.

See also  HS Turku | A group of architects is trying to save the historic wooden houses in the center of Turku - HS presents plans that even the owners of the houses don't know about

So far, almost all parliamentary parties have either chosen their own candidate or announced that they support the candidate of the voters’ association. Only Rkp has decided not to nominate a candidate at all.

#Presidential #elections #Olli #Rehn #collected #required #number #supporter #cards #opened #campaign

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Calviño hopes to advance the reform of fiscal rules at the Santiago meeting

Calviño hopes to advance the reform of fiscal rules at the Santiago meeting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result