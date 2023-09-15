Presidential elections | Olli Rehn collected the required number of supporter cards and opened his campaign

The nomination of the association of voters requires that 20,000 Finns entitled to vote sign the candidate’s support card.

As a presidential candidate the governor of the Bank of Finland who ran through the electoral association, supported by the centre Olli Rehn has collected the number of supporter cards needed for candidacy and opened his campaign.

Rehn told the media about it at the opening ceremony of his presidential election campaign.

The freshest Mightily support survey based on that, Rehn would come third in the first round with 11 percent support. Based on the survey, also seeking candidacy through the voters’ association, supported by the greens Pekka Haavisto would win the first round and the second would be the coalition Alexander Stubb.

Among the parliamentary parties, Sdp is expected to choose the EU commissioner Jutta Urpilainen’s story to run for office in November. The other parties have already made their decisions.

So far, almost all parliamentary parties have either chosen their own candidate or announced that they support the candidate of the voters’ association. Only Rkp has decided not to nominate a candidate at all.