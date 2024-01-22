Presidential elections | More than a third have already voted: nearly 1.5 million votes were cast

The turnout has been the highest in the Pirkanmaa electoral district, where the proportion of voters is around 40 percent.

In the presidential election by Monday evening, nearly 1.5 million votes have been cast, and in Finland turnout has risen to 34.9 percent. Early voting continues on Tuesday, the last day. The actual election day is Sunday, January 28.

Åland is next, with 15.2 percent of those who voted as of 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

Women have been more active early voters than men. 37.4 percent of women, or a good 820,000, have voted in advance. The turnout for men rose to 32.3 percent, by which time men's votes had been accumulated by more than 670,000. There are 4,281,711 eligible voters in total.