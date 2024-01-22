Tuesday, January 23, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Presidential elections | More than a third have already voted: nearly 1.5 million votes were cast

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Presidential elections | More than a third have already voted: nearly 1.5 million votes were cast

The turnout has been the highest in the Pirkanmaa electoral district, where the proportion of voters is around 40 percent.

In the presidential election by Monday evening, nearly 1.5 million votes have been cast, and in Finland turnout has risen to 34.9 percent. Early voting continues on Tuesday, the last day. The actual election day is Sunday, January 28.

The turnout has been the highest in the Pirkanmaa electoral district, where the proportion of voters is around 40 percent. Åland is next, with 15.2 percent of those who voted as of 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

Women have been more active early voters than men. 37.4 percent of women, or a good 820,000, have voted in advance. The turnout for men rose to 32.3 percent, by which time men's votes had been accumulated by more than 670,000. There are 4,281,711 eligible voters in total.

#Presidential #elections #voted #million #votes #cast

See also  Victory on penalties: Messi's dream of the world title lives on
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Formula E, the numbers of the technological leap: from the beginning to Gen4 | FP

Formula E, the numbers of the technological leap: from the beginning to Gen4 | FP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result