Presidential elections | Mika Aaltola says that he has been the target of online harassment

The number of Mika Aaltola's followers on Instagram grew exceptionally much. According to him, many of the followers are bots.

Presidential candidate Mika Aaltolan the number of followers grew exceptionally much over the weekend on the social media service Instagram. Many wondered, for example, on social media, what the increase in the number of followers could be due to.

Aaltola assesses to HS that it is harassment.

“The new Followers would seem to be mainly from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but nothing can be concluded from this yet.” As far as I understand, it's about harassment, trying to get my Instagram account closed,” says Aaltola.

According to him, a large part of the new followers are bots. A bot means a computer program that performs a specified task, which often replaces large-scale or monotonous human work.

Aaltolan according to him and the volunteers have deleted a lot of followers. On Sunday evening, 86,000 people followed Aaltola on Instagram, but the number had shrunk to 58,000 on Monday morning.

“Fake emails have also been sent in my name and ours [kampanjan] a fake copy of our website has also been created. Harassment has been quite extensive recently and causes a lot of extra work,” says Aaltola.

Politically uncommitted, Aaltola is running for president as a candidate of the voters' association.