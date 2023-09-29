Friday, September 29, 2023
Presidential elections | Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto and Alexander Stubb discuss the future of Finland’s foreign policy – Live broadcast at 1:30 p.m.

September 29, 2023
Policy|Presidential elections

Helsinki Security Forum, an event dealing with European security policy, starts on Friday. A debate between the three presidential candidates will also be organized as part of it.

HS

| Updated

European Helsinki Security Forum, an event dealing with security policy, starts in Helsinki on Friday.

At the beginning of the event, there will be a discussion between the three presidential candidates on the future of Finland’s foreign policy. Participating in the discussion are the voters’ association’s candidate for president Mika Aaltolasupported by the Greens Pekka Haavisto and the coalition candidate Alexander Stubb.

The discussion starts at 1:30 p.m. We’ll show it live.

The Helsinki Security Forum continues until Sunday.

