Presidential elections | Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto and Alexander Stubb discuss the future of Finland’s foreign policy – Live broadcast at 1:30 p.m.

HS

11:23 | Updated 13:03

European Helsinki Security Forum, an event dealing with security policy, starts in Helsinki on Friday.

At the beginning of the event, there will be a discussion between the three presidential candidates on the future of Finland’s foreign policy. Participating in the discussion are the voters’ association’s candidate for president Mika Aaltolasupported by the Greens Pekka Haavisto and the coalition candidate Alexander Stubb.

The discussion starts at 1:30 p.m. We’ll show it live.

The Helsinki Security Forum continues until Sunday.