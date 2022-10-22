Presidential elections | Mika Aaltola on Yle: I consider the presidential candidacy very unlikely

However, Aaltola did not close the candidacy completely from bills.

Foreign policy director of the institute Mika Aaltola said on Saturday that he considered his candidacy for the presidency very unlikely. Aaltola commented on the matter while visiting Ylen Ykkösaamu.

Although Aaltola said that the presidential candidacy is not topical for him, he did not completely rule out the candidacy.

“I would say that there is a one percent chance that I would become the president of Finland,” Aaltola said.

Wave rose on Friday Ilta-Sanomen presidential poll to the top. For the first time, a person outside of politics reached the top spot.

44 percent of the respondents to the survey could imagine that they would vote for Aaltola, who has been in the spotlight as a foreign policy expert especially since Russia started the war of aggression against Ukraine in February.

Aaltola’s popularity in the survey has increased by 12 percentage points since May.

Wave told Ylen Ykkösaamu that the result of the presidential poll makes me think. He said he understands that during adolescence, new faces and a new line are sought.

However, he reminded that the duties of an expert and the president are very different.

“The expert looks at events from a bit of a bird’s eye view, the president is in the middle of everything. It requires tenacity, it requires uniting the people.”