Presidential elections | Mika Aaltola is running for president – live broadcast underway

Director of the Foreign Policy Institute, Mika Aaltola, holds a press conference related to the presidential elections. We show Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the event.

Foreign policy director of the institute Mika Aaltola enters the presidential race. He told about it in Luumäki on Thursday evening.

On Wednesday, an association that has asked Aaltola to be a candidate was registered with the Patent and Registration Board.

The elections will be held in January, but several parties still lack a candidate. For example, the prime minister’s party Kokoumu and the largest opposition party Sdp have not yet announced their candidates.

In the spring of HS in an opinion poll Aaltola was the third most popular candidate.