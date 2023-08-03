Thursday, August 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Presidential elections | Mika Aaltola is running for president – live broadcast underway

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Presidential elections | Mika Aaltola is running for president – live broadcast underway

Policy|Presidential elections

Director of the Foreign Policy Institute, Mika Aaltola, holds a press conference related to the presidential elections. We show Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the event.

Foreign policy director of the institute Mika Aaltola enters the presidential race. He told about it in Luumäki on Thursday evening.

We are showing Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of Aaltola’s press conference.

On Wednesday, an association that has asked Aaltola to be a candidate was registered with the Patent and Registration Board.

The elections will be held in January, but several parties still lack a candidate. For example, the prime minister’s party Kokoumu and the largest opposition party Sdp have not yet announced their candidates.

In the spring of HS in an opinion poll Aaltola was the third most popular candidate.

#Presidential #elections #Mika #Aaltola #running #president #live #broadcast #underway

See also  Basketball | The Seagulls stretched their winning streak to five games already
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tumours, genetic barcode traces brain cancer cells: Italian study

Tumours, genetic barcode traces brain cancer cells: Italian study

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result