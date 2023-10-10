Presidential elections | Mika Aaltola collected the required number of supporter cards

Mika Aaltola’s support association says that it has collected the number of supporter cards necessary for Aaltola’s candidacy.

For president for the aspirant To Mika Aaltola 25,000 supporter cards have been collected, says his support association.

Aaltola seeks the position of president through the voters’ association. The minimum amount for supporter cards is the collection of 20,000 signatures entitled to vote.

Aaltola has become known to the public as an expert and director of the Foreign Policy Institute. He is currently on leave.

The first round of the presidential election will take place at the end of January and a possible second round in February.

With the support of the voters’ association, the representative of the Greens is also running for president Pekka Haavisto and representing the center Olli Rehn.