Presidential elections | Live broadcast in progress: Presidential candidates talk about promoting peace in Ilta-Sanomie’s exam

The first half of the exam is in Finnish and the second in English. First, the candidates are tested by Ilta-Sanom’s social editor Hanna Vesala, and then by Politico’s European correspondent Sarah Wheaton.

Presidential candidates thoughts on promoting peace in the world will be heard on Monday at 4:30 p.m., when Ilta-Sanomat, the conflict resolution organization CMI and the US-based Politico magazine organize an election exam for Peace in Helsinki’s Sanomatalo.

HS will show Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the event.

Those who participate in the exam Pekka Haavisto (green), Alexander Stubb (cook), Olli Rehn (center), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Mika Aaltola and Lee Andersson (left).

