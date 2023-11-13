Monday, November 13, 2023
Presidential elections | Live broadcast in progress: Presidential candidates talk about promoting peace in Ilta-Sanomie's exam

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2023
in World Europe
Presidential elections | Live broadcast in progress: Presidential candidates talk about promoting peace in Ilta-Sanomie's exam

The first half of the exam is in Finnish and the second in English. First, the candidates are tested by Ilta-Sanom’s social editor Hanna Vesala, and then by Politico’s European correspondent Sarah Wheaton.

Presidential candidates thoughts on promoting peace in the world will be heard on Monday at 4:30 p.m., when Ilta-Sanomat, the conflict resolution organization CMI and the US-based Politico magazine organize an election exam for Peace in Helsinki’s Sanomatalo.

HS will show Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the event.

Those who participate in the exam Pekka Haavisto (green), Alexander Stubb (cook), Olli Rehn (center), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Mika Aaltola and Lee Andersson (left).

For the first 45 minutes, the candidates are tested by Ilta-Sanomi’s social editorial manager Hanna Vesala. After that, they are tested for 45 minutes in English by Politico’s European correspondent Sarah Wheaton. He has previously worked, among other things, as a White House correspondent Barack Obama’s during the administration.

